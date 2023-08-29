Man, 39, allegedly commits suicide by jumping into a well

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

A 39-year-old man identified as Roland Chawey has been found dead in a well at Asokore a suburb of New Juaben North municipality in Eastern region.



The victim is suspected to have killed himself by jumping into the well at dawn of Monday August 28, 2023.



According to Assembly member of Fofie Electoral Area, Isaac Osei, he was informed by some residents that, they found sandals and cloth of an unknown person near the well suspecting he had drowned.



He said after verifying the information, he made distress calls to Police, Fire service and NADMO for possible rescue of the victim but was unfortunately retrieved dead.



Sources say, the deceased Chawey Roland was known drug addict .



He fell sick recently and admitted at St. Joseph Hospital but escaped.



His body has been deposited at mortuary of St.Joseph Hospital.



In a related incident of suspected suicide case, an eight (8) year old son of a police officer found hanging with sponge around the neck at police barracks in Gallaway in Koforidua has been buried over the weekend .

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 700 000 people die globally by suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds.



Suicide is a global phenomenon and occurs throughout the lifespan including among children.



Effective and evidence-based interventions can be implemented at population, sub-population and individual levels to prevent suicide and suicide attempts.



There are indications that for each adult who died by suicide there may have been more than 20 others attempting suicide.



Suicide is a global phenomenon; in fact, 77% of suicides occurred in low- and middle-income countries in 2019.



Suicide accounted for 1.3% of all deaths worldwide, making it the 17th leading cause of death in 2019.