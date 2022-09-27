Man, 36, charged for having anal sex with 13-year-old daughter

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 36-year-old man who is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with his 13-year-old daughter through her anus and vagina has been remanded into police custody by the Gender-based Circuit Court in Accra.



Isaac Tettey, said to be a trader, was arraigned on three provisional charges of incest, defilement, and unnatural canal knowledge of his daughter.



The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Christiana Cann on Monday, September 26, remanded him to re-appear on October 3, 2022, for his plea to be taken.



This was after the Prosecutor, DSP Agnes Boafo, had told the court that the victim was yet to be medically examined because she was in her menstrual cycle when she was taken to the hospital.



“My Lord, we do not intend to take the plea of the accused. We sent the victim to the hospital and she is menstruating and the medical doctor said that they cannot examine her until the blood flow stops,” DSP Boafo prayed.



The judge, after listening to the prosecutor, said, “the accused person is remanded into police custody to re-appear before the court on October 3, 2022, for his plea to be taken.”



Per the brief facts of the case as presented to the court by DSP Boafo, the complainant is the 13-year-old victim (name withheld) staying at Kaneshie near Dansoman station together with her biological father (suspect Isaac Tetteh) for the past five years.



According to the prosecutor, the suspect is a trader, and he sleeps on the same bed as the victim. But during the year 2021, the victim was sleeping when she felt an unusual feeling.



The prosecutor said the victim woke up and saw the suspect having sexual intercourse with her through her anus and continued having sex with her through her anus and vagina until May 2022, when the victim’s Aunt, Gladys, detected that the victim could not walk properly and she interviewed her.



She said the victim narrated her ordeal to her Aunty and, upon hearing the bad news, confronted the suspect, but he denied having sex with the victim.



DSP Boafo said the victim started avoiding her father by sleeping with her aunty or her grandmother, which made the suspect take offence to that.



The prosecutor said the suspect would either insult the victim or beat her without any act of provocation because she refused to sleep in the suspect’s room.



“On September 22 2022, at about 6:30 pm, suspect beat victim, and she came to Kaneshie DOVVSU (Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit) and reported the case,” the prosecutor told the court.



“Suspect was arrested for investigation. Police medical report form was issued in the name of the victim to be taken to hospital for examination, treatment, and endorsement of the form by police.”