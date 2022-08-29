Man, 34, arrested for bathing wife with acid

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: GNA

The Ofaakor District Police Command has arrested 34-year-old Ishmael Atsitso Agboko, who allegedly poured acid on his wife at Awutu Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District last year, resulting in her blindness.



The suspect had been on the Bawjiase Police radar since the incident.



The suspect was arrested by the Ofaakor Police upon a tip-off.



The Ofaakor District Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samuel Amfo, confirmed the arrest but said the case was under the jurisdiction of the Bawjiase Police command and was to be handed over to the Ofaakor Police for prosecution.



The suspect was arrested after a chase by the Police when he failed to stop at a checkpoint at Oklu Nkwanta in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.



The Police during the chase shot the car tyres of the suspect, leading to his arrest.



Agboko allegedly committed the heinous crime on his wife, Ms. Comfort Tawiah, last year after she threatened to divorce him.