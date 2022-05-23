Man, 33 murders father at Dadieso

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: GNA

Tawiah Terkpey, 33, a resident of Suaboi, a suburb of Dadieso in the Western North District, is currently in the grips of Dadieso Police Command for the alleged murder of his 60-year-old father, Jonathan Terkpey.



The suspect, has been living with his father for the past two years after returning from Accra, where he worked as a mechanic.



Tawiah is said to have reportedly slashed his father’s throat and other parts of his body severed with a machete while he was washing his face after waking up from bed early in the morning.



According to some neighbours of the suspect, he returned from Accra to engage in farming with his father.



They also suspect that Tawiah had not been stable mentally but was not aggressive and no one knew what came over him to have committed that act.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Dadieso Hospital Mortuary for autopsy while the suspect is currently assisting the police in its investigations.