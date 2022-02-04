Man, 28, jailed 15 years for defiling girl, 12

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Koforidua Circuit Court, 'A' presided by Her Honour Marrian Affoh has convicted a 28-year-old tricycle rider to 15-years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern Region.



The prosecutor Chief Inspector Solomon Keelson told the court that, the convict, Carley Amankwaa, is a tricycle rider at Akyem Osiem while the victim, a school pupil also lives with the grandmother who sells local gin 'akpeteshie' in the same community.



The prosecutor said the convict is the customer of the grandmother and therefore sometimes served by the victim.



The convict had been telling the victim in the presence of the grandmother that she looks beautiful that he will marry her when she grows. His trite compliment was taken as a jest by the grandmother.



In January 2022, the convict promised to present a Christmas gift to the victim hence giving direction to his house to pick the gifts.



He said on January 27, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, the victim went to fetch water from a nearby well but did not return home.



All effort made to search for her during the night proved futile.



The next day at about 5:30 am, the victim returned home dejected. She narrated to her grandmother that, the convict held her hostage when she went to fetch water and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.



The Uncle of the victim lodged a complaint at the Osiem Police station which led to his arrest by Policewoman Rosemond Odai.



He was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit(DOVVSU) at the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters.



Medical forms were issued for medical examination which was dully endorsed by Dr. Edwin Addo -Quaye.



The convict, Carley Amankwaa, admitted the offense, thus, charged accordingly.



In court on Thursday, February 2, 2022, he pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness.



But the judge sentenced him on his own plea of guilt though guided by the fact that he is first time offended by the law.