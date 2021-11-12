Man, 26, allegedly kills grandparents after he was advised to stop drinking

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 26-year-old man, Kojo Kyere, has allegedly butchered his grandparents.



Rainbow Radio gathered that the suspect allegedly murdered the grandparents’ JK Amoah, 90, and Nana Amoah, 85, at Sunyani New-Town Extension in the Bono Region Friday morning, November 12, 2021.



It is alleged that the suspect, an epileptic, and father of one, was advised by the grandparents to avoid drinking.



The suspect is said to have started drinking after his wife reportedly divorced him.



However, the advice did not go well with the suspect and allegedly butchered the grandparents in their sleep.



The suspect allegedly cut off the penis of his grandfather and also removed the tooth of the grandmother before he allegedly butchered them to death.