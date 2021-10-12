Man, 25, commits suicide on 15 ft coconut tree

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 25-year-old man, Kwasi Antwi, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging on about 15 feet tall coconut tree after climbing a ladder.



The bizarre incident occurred Monday, October 11, 2021, at about 5:30 am in Akyem Aperade Bonkagyeesu, a farming Community in Achiase District in the Eastern region.



According to the local Police, a team led by Constable Ameteme Amos Teye was dispatched to the scene upon receiving information about the incident and found the deceased hanging on the coconut tree with about 8 feet ladder leaning against it.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the body was retrieved and deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.



A total of sixty(60) suicide cases were recorded in the Eastern region during the first quarter of this year placing second to the Ashanti region which recorded the highest suicide cases of 61 out of 417 recorded in the country during the period, according to the Ghana Health Service.