Mamprobi hospital holds graduation at its periodic pregnancy school

Health News of Friday, 22 October 2021

The Mamprobi Hospital has held its 2020/2021 graduation at its pregnancy school on Thursday, October 21, 2021.



The graduation was held for pregnant women who successfully passed out from the hospital’s periodic pregnancy school sessions and are now mothers.



This program was created by the facility some years back, to educate pregnant women on ways to ensure a positive pregnancy experience and to help reduce cases of maternal, perinatal morbidity and mortality.



Out of this initiative, the Mamprobi Polyclinic for the year of 2019, successfully delivered three thousand and ninety-five (3095) pregnant women.



The event was attended by dignitaries such as the Honorable Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, MP, Ablekuma South, Dr. Esi Therson-Coffie, Accra Metro Director, Ghana Health Service, Dr. Charlotte-Alberta Cato, Specialist-in-charge, Mamprobi hospital.



Dr. Charlotte-Alberta Cato speaking at the event explained that the hospital would extend the initiative to the various communities in the area.



She said the pregnancy school is essential for all pregnant women, and efforts are in place to revamp the community engagement so pregnant women unable to come to the hospital would benefit.



Good antenatal care includes regular screening, which can detect and prevent early complications such as hypertension and pregnancy diabetes; both of which can dramatically affect the foetus, she explained.



She said the school of antenatal classes provide the opportunity for points of dealing with pregnancy, how your child is developing, what to expect when you give birth and how to go about giving your child the best care.



The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije on his part commended the hospital for the initiative.



He was particularly happy the hospital had plans in extending the classes to the various communities.



The legislator was of the view that antenatal care is essential for protecting the health of women and their unborn children.



The classes he noted could help pregnant women learn from skilled health personnel about healthy behaviours during pregnancy, better understand warning signs during pregnancy and childbirth, and receive social, emotional and psychological support.