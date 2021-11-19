Mampong: Zipline Mpanya marks 2nd anniversary with donation to babies home

Regional News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com

The Mpanya Distribution Center of Zipline has marked its second year of operations with a donation to the Mampong Babies Home in the Ashanti Region.



The team, led by the community lead, presented assorted baby products meant for the upkeep of the little ones.



Receiving the items on behalf of the home, Rev. Mrs Hanna Ennin, the superintendent In-charge of the home, expressed excitement and appreciation to Zipline for the gesture.



“We have heard and seen the many good things Zipline is doing to save the lives of people in our communities. Your visit to us has come as a surprise and we are greatly excited about this gesture, which will largely go a long way to support the children under our care,” she said.



Ms Mavis Acheampong, the Community Lead at Zipline Mpanya noted that the donation forms part of the larger corporate social responsibility efforts of the company, aimed at building relationships and giving back to the society. “We have undertaken a number of community interventions since the start of our operations.”



“Every quarter, we embark on blood drives in selected communities within which we operate, hoping that there will always be blood for those who need them the most. We have also made donations to many other partner organisations that we’re in dire need. These donations form part of our corporate social responsibility efforts”, she added.



The Mpanya Distribution Center is the second of the four medical drone distribution centers being operated by Zipline. Since its commissioning in October 2019 by President Akufo Addo, the Mpanya center alone has delivered over 180,000 units of life-saving medical products to over 500 health facilities in parts of Ashanti and Bono regions.



Ghana first partnered with Zipline in April 2019, setting up its first on-demand logistics service at Omenako in the Eastern region with Mpanya being the second, followed by Vobsi and Sefwi Wiawso centers.



Since 2019, Zipline Ghana has delivered over 600,000 units of medical commodities to hard-to-reach areas of Ghana. Zipline distributed nearly 1 million routine vaccine doses in 2020 alone.



In April 2020, Zipline began delivering COVID-19 test samples to Accra and Kumasi. This marked the first time in history that autonomous drones have been used to make regular long-range deliveries into densely populated urban areas.



It was also the first time that drones had been used in this way to deliver COVID-19 test samples and vaccines to dosing centers.