Mampong School for the Deaf lacks teaching and learning aids

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: Mercy Nimo, Contributor

Lack of first aid drugs coupled with lack of teaching and learning aids tops the challenges facing the Mampong demonstration school for the deaf and blind in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The Mampong Demonstration School for the deaf (Demodeaf) is a public basic special school established about fifty years ago by Andrew Foster, an African American to educate deaf children in order to produce deaf scholars to be socially, emotionally, economically, psychologically, and academically upright.



The school which started in 1967 with 39 students now has a students population of 466 with 270 males and 197 females.



The school for the deaf is mainly boarding and takes care of children at the creche, primary, Junior high, vocational and technical levels of education.



Though the school is government-funded, there are other areas such as: first aid drugs, teaching and learning aids, needed to enhance effective teaching and learning in the school.



To address some of these challenges, Dorothy's Hope Incorporated a non-profit organization in partnership with Queen Bee Insurance Services all based in the United States of America have donated audiological equipments in the sum of 16 thousand five hundred cedis to the school.



Leading the group is the former Rector of the University of Education Winneba, Professor Nathaniel Pecku. Professor Pecku said the donation of the audiological equipments to the school aims to reduce the impediments of learning faced by students and children whose hearing difficulties and impairments impede their learning process and life in general.



After receiving the equipment, the headteacher of the school Mr. Setunte Ametewee expressed gratitude to Dorothy's Hope Incorporated and Queen Bee Insurance Services for the kind gesture. The headteacher said prior to the donation, the school did not have audiological equipment.



He therefore, appealed to other individuals and organizations to extend their kind support to the demonstration school for the deaf and blind.

