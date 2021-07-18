Mamaga Dewotornyo laid to rest in Hohoe

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Paramount Queen of the Gbi Traditional Area (Hohoe), Mamaga Dewotornyo I, has been laid to rest.



Mamaga Dewotornyo, known in private life as Elizabeth Yawavi Dzandu was born on Thursday, September 26, 1940, and hailed from the royal families of Asamani and Kadrake gates respectively of Torkorni clan - Hohoe.



Mamaga Dewotornyo was enstooled with her title at the age of 29 years on August 29, 1969, and ruled for 50 years until her demise.



Reverend Sylvanus K. Tettey, Acting Director, Administration and Human Resource Management, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, said there was the need for love to reign among humanities.



He said there was the need for man to show love for one another devoid of backbiting and persecution.



Rev Tettey said Mamaga Dewotornyo had lived life by doing her best as a human and added that such a life was worth emulating.



Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe, in a tribute on behalf of the Gbi Traditional Council, described Mamaga's death as shocking to them following the demise of Togbega Gabusu VI.



"It was too heavy a news which the Traditional Area found unpalatable, unexpected, shocking and difficult to cope with."



He said Mamaga's intelligence, personality and elegance could not be overemphasised, adding that "you were beautiful and adorable even at an advance age of 79".



Togbe Keh noted that one of the most outstanding projects of the late Mamaga was the institutionalisation of the Hohoe Municipal Council of Queen mothers.



Children of the late Paramount Queenmother described their mother as an independent and outgoing person who made friends easily due to her charisma.



"One thing we will never forget about our mother is that, she always think about others before herself, Mama will always pray for us and others before herself.



"Her passing is a blow that has left a huge vacuum to fill in our hearts and it is our wish that she continues to watch and guide us as she enters heaven."



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister on behalf of the President, extended condolences to the Paramountcy on the loss of the late Paramount Queenmother.



He said the President said he had a cordial relationship with the Traditional Council and the late Togbega Gabusu.



Dr Letsa presented boxes of mineral water, assorted drinks and cash amounts on behalf of the President and the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.



The funeral was attended by the clergy and traditional leaders in and outside the Volta Region including Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area.



Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Railway Development and Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political figures were also in attendance.



Mamaga Dewotornyo I, left behind a sister, five children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.