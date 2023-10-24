Mallam market floods: We’ve not received any support from our MP - Market women

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The executives of the Mallam-Odorkor Markets in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have expressed dissatisfaction with their Member of Parliament (MP), Madam Shiela Bartels, over her claims that her office donated a significant amount of GHS10,000 to support market women during recent flooding in the area.



According to the market executives, the MP was not present at the market when it experienced heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding.



Mr Nathaniel Ostein, the Chairman of the Odorkor Market, conveyed the women's frustration while responding to reports about the MP's alleged monetary contributions.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's mid-day news on Monday, October 23, 2023, Mr Ostein explained that they were astonished to hear their MP claim to have donated GHS10,000 to the affected market women during the flooding.



According to him, they heard the MP claim on an Accra-based radio station that she made a donation to the affected victims.



As the market's chairman, he stated that he had not received any such support from the MP.



Mr Ostein further noted that the only political figure who visited the area during the floods was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma North, Ewuraba Aubyn.



This clarification comes in response to the MP's statements, which the market executives found to be inaccurate