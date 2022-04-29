Malaria in children under five surges in Awutu-Senya

Health News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has expressed concern about the rising cases of malaria infections, particularly among children below five years in the Awutu-Senya District of the Central Region.



Mr Jayson Komla Abrantie Dzam, the Administrator at the Awutu-Bawjiase Polyclinic said malaria topped Out Patient Department (OPD) cases rising from 360 in 2019, to 505 in 2020 and 835 in 2021.



He made the revelation on behalf of Dr Martina Johnson, the Medical Superintendent of the Awutu-Bawjiase Polyclinic, the district's leading health facility at a durbar to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day.



Held on the theme: "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives", the event was supported by the MTN Ghana Foundation.



The day was used to highlight malaria control interventions, treatment choices, achievements and continuous use of preventive measures.



Mr Dzam said the investment and commitment to the fight against malaria by the government would not yield the needed results if individuals failed to make conscious and sustained efforts to prevent contracting the disease.



He urged parents to adopt proactive measures to protect their children under-five years from malaria and its related infections.



Children under five were most vulnerable to malaria because they had not yet developed any immunity to the disease though people of all ages were at risk of the severest form of the disease, especially in areas of high stable transmission, morbidity and mortality.



Ms Mary Naa Yaborley Abbey, a Nurse at the facility, mentioned pregnant women, mothers and children as the most vulnerable victims of malaria and must be protected as such.



She said it was only through sleeping under the nets coupled with keeping the environment clean that malaria cases could be reduced, if not eradicated.



She encouraged pregnant women, to regularly visit the Antenatal Clinics, take medications as prescribed, sleep under a treated mosquito net and ensure children are vaccinated against malaria.



Mr Ebenezer Terkpeh, a staff of MTN Ghana Foundation, pledged his outfit's commitment to complete an ultra-modern accident and emergency block for the facility.



He said MTN was inspired to enhance teaching capabilities, construct and equip hospital wards, pay tuition and support the national entrepreneurship drive.