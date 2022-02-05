Malaria deaths cut by more than half in 2021 in the Ashanti Region

Health News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Malaria killed 16 people in the Ashanti region in 2021, the Regional Deputy Health Director, Dr. Michael Rockson Adjei, has said.



It is a reduction in the 2019 and 2020 figures in which 30 and 42 deaths were recorded, respectively.



The reason for the jump in 2020, Dr. Adjei explained, was as a result of the destruction of health delivery services by the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said most people reported late to the hospital for fear of contracting COVID-19.



Speaking at a press conference today, Friday, 4 February 2022, Dr. Adjei said because the health service restructured its activities by training staff and building capacity in the communities, people sought health care in 2021, leading to the drop of the deaths to 16.



Meanwhile, the Regional Health Directorate will from Saturday, February 5, 2022, to Friday, February 11, 2022, commence registering household members for the distribution of treated mosquito nets.



The Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, said they have targeted to register 1,580, 817 households for onward distribution of the Long-Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLINs).



He said the only communities that will not benefit from the distribution of the nets are Obuasi and the Obuasi East where Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) is being implemented.



Dr. Tenkorang also advised the beneficiaries to use the nets and not use them as covers for loads on tricycles or for gardening purposes.