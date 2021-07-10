Makola fire: Heavy military presence as traders count loses

General News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

• The affected area is being heavily guarded by the military



• Traders were captured collecting some items that were not destroyed by the fire



• Fire gutted a three-story building at Makola on Monday, July 6, 2021



Strolling around the Makola shopping mall, particularly the building that was razed by fire on Monday, July 6, 2021, one will spot the presence of heavily armed military personnel guarding the fenced area.



Although that particular section has been barricaded, traders whose shops were affected by the fire are allowed to troop in to check the extent of damage caused to their shops.



These victims were captured exclusively by GhanaWeb, packing the remaining pieces of their wares that somewhat survived the fire.



Shops in the building that were not affected by the fire have also been locked up.



Some officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Ghana National Fire Service, were also present at the scene.



It can be recalled that the building which hosted hundreds of shops occupied by traders who deal in hair and cosmetic products were destroyed by fire.



The fire, according to eyewitnesses, begun in one of the shops and started spreading to others.



Some office spaces, washrooms, and other parts of the facility were also destroyed by the fire.



