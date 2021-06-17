Making political capital out of security matters won't help Ghana - Kwamena Duncan to Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has taken shots at Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu over his recent comments about President Akufo-Addo's administration.



The Minority Leader in Parliament is reported to have said that the recent murder of a Police officer shows there is a “gradual breakdown of law and order” under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



To him, the government is doing less to safeguard the Police officers.



“The primary responsibility of the President is the safety and security of the citizens. If what we are reading is anything to go by, then we all must collectively express our disappointment at the Presidency and the handling of matters of personal safety and security,” he said, further stating "when the police officer who needs to protect the state is not secure, then it leaves much to be desired".



Haruna Iddrisu, therefore, called for "greater reforms" of policing in the country.



"That is why I continuously share the view that as expensive as CCTV cameras would be, it would be the way to go into the future," he added.



But Kwamena Duncan isn't enthused about the statements passed by the Minority Leader.



"I think the opposition, they have a certain joy that, if something doesn't go right, then it's a bait. Then quickly let's put together and ride over that; let's blame President. Let's blame the government. Let's tell the Ghanaian people that things are out of hand. It must not be so. The opposition doesn't mean you must fan any little thing that happens and magnify it. Opposition is not like that. Opposition is that, yes, these are matters that come with a certain level of concern'', he replied on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



According to him, it is impossible to find any occurrence of crimes in a country.



''Where in the world will it happen that there won't be one or two occurrences of crimes like this in the year?'', he queried.



He, therefore, expected the Minority to offer advice to the government on ways to curb crimes in the nation but not seek to score political points, especially with the murder of the Police officer.



''Some of these things, you wonder, what is the motivating factor? What motivates Members of Parliament that it is just that let's throw in, throw dust, just to blind the people; then eventually, the people will turn their eyes in our direction and then vote us into office? No! We don't do politics this way. Politics must be substantive. It must be matters which border on substantiveness'', he stressed, cautioning ''when you seek to get some political capital out of security matters, then you are not helping the course''.







