Making Cape Coast great again demands a united front - Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II has appealed for the support of the government and the indigenes of Cape Coast to achieve the collective aim of making Cape Coast great again.



Speaking at this year’s Grand Durbar of the 2022 Oguaa Fetu Afahye under the theme: “Making Cape Coast Great again through Education, Tourism, and Development”, he said this cannot be achieved singlehandedly by the traditional council but requires a united front.



He advised that as one people there is the need to exhibit a sense of unity, tolerance, and love for each other all geared towards promoting Cape Coast.



To this end, he hinted that to make Cape Coast regain its glory, the traditional council will designate specific traditional rulers assigned to responsibilities in sanitation, health, tourism, education among others, and will provide monthly reports to that effect.



He also appealed to the President to redeem the Government’s promises to reconstruct the first elementary school in Ghana; Philip Quarcoo Boys School, as pledged during the 2022 Independence Day Parade.



On her part, the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan urged all Cape Coast indigenes to patronize communal labor, clean-up exercises, and any activity which will be enrolled by their authorities to help Cape Coast a much-preferred destination.



She further encouraged the youths to desist from any behavior and attitudes which would make Cape Coast unpopular.