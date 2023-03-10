Make yourselves accessible to party members – Ntim to government appointees

Politics of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has admonished government appointees to make themselves accessible to party members.



He made the call when he met with Chief Executive Officers of State institutions for the second time in his quest to bridge the gap between the party and the government.



Chairman Ntim, reminded the CEOs that they occupy their respected and enviable position because of the party, and hence they must prepare to support the party and its members ahead of the 2024 elections.



According to him, such critical support when given to the party will enable it to better place itself to retain power come the next general elections which promise to be keenly contested.



He encouraged them to feel free to offer suggestions on party organization and also pay visits to the party headquarters to acquaint themselves with what’s happening there.



Chairman Ntim disclosed that the national executive body of the party has planned to sustain these engagements throughout 2023 and 2024 to create a synergy between the party and appointees.



Awards were given to well-deserving CEOs for their continued support of the party while others were encouraged to open up to the party and support party members.