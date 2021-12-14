Make vaccinations mandatory – Dr Nsiah-Asare advises Akufo-Addo

Health News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With more and more people becoming hesitant to vaccination in the country, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to invoke powers that will make the exercise a compulsory one.



He explained that we could not afford a fourth wave with the recorded cases of the new Omicron variant of the novel Coronavirus in the country.



"I will advise the president that he should invoke the public health act in Section 28 of paragraph 22 because it is very important.



“There are some areas that if you are not vaccinated, you may not be able to enter, and that can be done everywhere when we invoke the public health act because we cannot afford to have a fourth wave,” he said.



Last Friday, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced a review of its safety protocols for all international travellers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) due to a surge in cases and ahead of the Christmas break.



“All persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine. All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from midnight of 12 December 2021 are exempted. However, they would be vaccinated on arrival at the airport.



“All Ghanaians travelling out of the country are to be fully vaccinated effective midnight 12th December 2021,” the statement from the GHS said.



Ghana has yet to meet its target of vaccinating the majority of its population since the onset of the novel Coronavirus.