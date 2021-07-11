Make the supply of computers to rural schools compulsory – Govt urged

General News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Mmawere hene of Aseseeso in the Okere District of the Eastern region Nana Otutu Kwasi Kwaku Mantey Larbi has appealed to the government to decentralize computers to schools in the rural areas to enhance Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).



He wants Ghana education (GES) service to make the supply of computers to schools in rural areas mandatory to help reduce the student computer ratio in schools.



He is optimistic that if GES takes such bold steps and ensures that internet connectivity is improved in rural areas it would aid students delight in technology and thus deepen the teaching and learning of (ICT) in schools.



Nana Otutu Larbi made the call when speaking with Onua FM during the launch of an ICT center at Aseseeso Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) funded by a non-governmental organization (NGO) called Frantomapa Educational AID.

He expressed fret over the lack of computers in public schools in rural areas and the fact that the students are compelled to write the same exams in ICT with students in urban areas who might have easy access to computers.



He has thus requested the government to prioritize and factor the supply of computers to public schools in the rural areas in subsequent budgets to help augment the reduction of student computer ratio in schools.



“I would appeal to the government to prioritize the supply of computers to public schools most especially in the rural areas and factor it in the budget to help improve the teaching and learning of ICT in the country”.



Meanwhile, Nana Otutu Larbi has entreated students in public schools especially those in Aseseeso Presby JHS to take advantage of ICT to enhance their knowledge to aid them pursue their future professions.



The founder and leader of Frantomapa Educational AID Selina Agyei on her part implored the youth to take ardent interest in ICT to help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.



She has vowed that the NGO would continue to champion what she has described as Rural School Technology in Ghana to challenge students in public schools in the rural areas to be more knowledgeable in ICT.