‘Make system flexible to accommodate more law students’ - William Sangmor

General News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A Communications Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), William Sangmor, has called for flexibility in the accommodation process of law students in the Country.



This is in response to the fact that many law students failed their examination organized this year.



790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam organized earlier this year.



The pass rate is in line with previous years, except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.



In 2019, only 128 candidates out of a total of 1,820 passed the exam.



In 2017, 500 students were admitted into the School, with 450 students admitted in 2016.



The poor pass rate has in the past sparked calls for a reform of legal education in Ghana.



Critics have said the General Legal Council deliberately restricts people from gaining access to legal education.



Admission to the Ghana School of Law for professional legal education requires that successful candidates obtain a minimum rank of 50%.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, he noted that sometimes the examinations are very ‘difficult’ to pass, hence the call to make it more flexible for the students, notwithstanding the fact that the students must learn hard to understand and know what they are doing.



“The student will go to school for four years, then they go to Makola, try the first attempt and fail, second even to about a sixth time and still do not get it. Those persons are now frustrated.



"Meanwhile, when they go to The Gambia, they sail through. Why can’t we make some things flexible? If the person is good at a certain level, why don’t we give them chance to learn more on that, because some of them complete and they establish themselves without depending on the government to employ them,” he said.



He continued that, “I know someone who studied law but is now selling tanks, but if he has to buy land from you, he knows how to go about his documents and these are the things that will help the country move forward.”



He also suggested that law students who ‘failed’ are attached to departments where they can exhibit their skills and or acquired knowledge.