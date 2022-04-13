Make speaking and writing Ghanaian languages compulsory in schools - Nana Akomea charges GES

General News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

STC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Akomea has called on the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) to make Ghanaian languages compulsory in various schools.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea raised concerns about the English language taking precedence over Ghanaian languages in that some schools prohibit or punish students for speaking their local dialect.



He dreaded the local languages may become extinct in a few years, cautioning ''we are joking with it but in another 50 years, which is just around the corner, the languages [Ghanaian languages] will be gone''.



''Every Ghanaian language is under threat. Even the almighty Twi is under threat because our children are not speaking it. It's a simple fact of life'', he added.



Nana Akomea charged the education authorities to make available teachers and textbooks for Ghanaian languages.



