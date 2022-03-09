Make market stalls affordable so we can leave the pedestrian lanes - Koforidua traders tell Assembly

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Some traders in the New Juaben South Municipality have appealed to the Assembly to expand market sheds and stores in Koforidua to accommodate all traders in the municipality.



The traders also appealed that such market stalls or sheds should be made affordable for all the traders to acquire so that they will not be compelled to come back to the streets to sell on the pedestrian lanes.



Speaking to GhanaWeb immediately after a stakeholder engagement in Koforidua on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the traders said they would never fault the Assembly in their attempt to sack them from selling on the streets but they must also sell to get their daily bread.



"What I'm saying is that they (the Assembly) are right and we are wrong in selling on the pedestrian lanes.



"We wish this place (Koforidua) will be like that of abroad. But for them once a child is born, he or she is given some allowances. It's not so in Ghana. If that was the case, no one will sell on the roadside from age 18 upward."



"We are all hustling but if they said we should leave the pedestrian lanes, we will leave," one of the traders said on audio.



Another trader also told GhanaWeb on audio that, "The MCE said they will expand the markets so we can access. But when they expand they should make it affordable for us".



"Somebody like me I can't get GHC200,000 to acquire a shop or a shed. So when they make it affordable, we will not come and occupy the pedestrian lanes to trade," she added.



Meanwhile, New Juaben South Municipal Assembly has announced the commencement of a massive decongestion exercise and to arrest recalcitrant drivers and traders in the municipality starting Wednesday, March 9, 2022.



According to the Municipal Assembly, this decongestion exercise which it describes as "Mother of all decongestion exercises" will be unique from all other similar exercises that have happened in the past.



Making the announcement at a stakeholders engagement in Koforidua, the Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, said the Assembly had left down its guard unduly for far too long and that has affected the development and free flow of traffic in the municipality.



"Henceforth we are not going to take palatable measures on persons who have decided to break the laws. We are doing this for the development of New Juaben South."



"It is worrying that all our pavements have been taken over by pedestrians, traders, hawkers" etc.



"It is completely unacceptable for market women to sell on the streets and we are not going to allow it to continue.



"The pavements are meant for pedestrians to use not for traders to sell and for vehicles to park inappropriately," he stressed.



The MCE disclosed that about 80% of those selling on the pedestrian lanes have sheds in the markets but they have just refused to stay there and intentionally chosen to sell on the streets.



"I see no reason why those who have the sheds will decide to abandon their sheds and come to the streets. So we are taking a firm step," he stressed.



The MCE as well called on the media in the Eastern Region to support the initiative and ensure that they do not allow themselves to be used by affected recalcitrants to spread falsehood and mischiefs to hamper the progress of the decongestion exercise.



"Under no circumstance should anybody politicize this. What has hampered development in the country is the politicization of activities."



"The media should not allow themselves to be used by affected persons or recalcitrant to spread falsehood. The media should be supportive because we are doing it to advance society together."



"We are also going to ensure that Assembly staff and security persons do not take undue advantage of the situation to treat recalcitrant unfairly," he added.



