Make illegal sale of small arms unattractive – Regional Minister

Regional News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: Bala Ali & Salifu Abdulai Yakubu, ISD

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has appealed to authorities, especially traditional rulers to make the illegal sale and trafficking of small arms in the region

unattractive.



The minister made the appeal at an emergency meeting of the Dagbon Traditional Council to discuss how to combat the menace of illicit weapons.



The meeting also sought to save the image of the Dagbon, which is gradually being threatened through the proliferation, misuse, and abuse of small arms and light weapons by the youth during traditional festivals and funerals.



Mr. Shaibu who called for immediate measures to be adopted to put an end to this phenomenon observed that the spread and easy access to arms by the youth was the reason for the conflicts in the West African sub-region.



He said the Regional Coordinating Council was playing an advocacy role to educate the youth on the illegal acquisition of firearms, which have the potential of disturbing the peace and stability

of the whole region.



The Dagbon Overlord, Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II, who expressed worries about the lawlessness of the youth, directed all chiefs and the youth in his jurisdiction to stop the open display of firearms and firing of live bullets on funeral grounds and other public gatherings.