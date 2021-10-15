Make good use of social media to develop yourself

Regional News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Esinam Tekpor, the South Tongu District Girls Education officer, has urged young girls to focus more on the values of social media to develop themselves and dispel the bad influences that will have no impact on their lives.



She said there was a lot of information, influences and exposures social media gave to the girl child and it was necessary for every child to decipher the good ones, since not all of them will have a good influence on them.



Madam Tekpor who was speaking at this year’s International Girls Day celebration held in Sogakope, added that, “it would not be enough if we call ourselves ‘technology age’ girls and follow blindly everything done on social media”.



She added that, the days for excuses and ignorance have been over since social media now provides all information that existed and asked the girls to take advantage of it.



The girls were taken through a debate session to clarify if digitization had been better than harm to the world and the girl child as a whole.



Madam Tekpor made them understand that there were both bad and good sides to the issues of digitization and also urged them to stick to the good sides and do away with the negative ones.



The 130 girls both from the Central and South Tongu Districts were advised on how to identify and report when they were sexually abused.



They were taken through the various signs and limits an opposite sex friend could go with them and when to withdraw when advances became suspicious.



The girls were happy about the exposure given them and promised to manage their time on social media by focusing on things that would benefit them.



This years’ event was under the topic “Digitization generation; our generation”.



In attendance was the Volta Regional Girls Education Officer, the South Tongu District Director of Education, the Project Manager of Savanna, Staffs from Ghana Education Service and some Chiefs and Queen mothers from South Tongu.