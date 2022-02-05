Make educational reforms relevant to meet global standards – EduWatch

Regional News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Government has been urged to make educational reforms more relevant to meet global standards.



“Our educational reforms must be properly defined, so we know what exactly Government’s intentions are while bringing educational actors together to analyse contents of teaching and teacher training for enhanced academic work.”



Mr Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), expressed these concerns in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.



Mr Asare said the educational reforms were from the educational strategic plan, which unfortunately had no policy document, making its progress untraceable.



Speaking on the ongoing industrial action of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), he said it was time the Government respected the agreement it had with organised labour.



He said since 2008, the Government had failed to improve the salary structures of its organised labour as per the agreement entered.



“Government will have to take them much more seriously, especially with issues around their salary structure so that the academic calendar is not affected,” he said.



The Executive Director stressed that confidence and trust must be built between the employees and employers to put an end to industrial actions that tainted the image of the Ghanaian educational system.



On how to reduce the graduate employment rate, he said Universities must strengthen institutional compulsory internship programmes from the onset of students' stay in school.



This way, students would have acquired first-hand experience in their prospective careers and become competitive and marketable.



He admonished Universities to partner with organizations for internship opportunities so that they could as well monitor students' performance and develop on their shortfalls.