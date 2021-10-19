Make agriculture attractive to reduce unemployment - GNPC boss

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr K. K Sarpong has called for the digitization of agriculture to make it attractive to the youth



• The digitization will revive the agricultural sector and will, in turn, boost the local economy



• This will also help reduce the growing unemployment rate in the country



Agriculture, they say is the backbone of every local economy. Due to this, governments try to invest in the agricultural sector to boost the economy.



In Ghana, the case is pretty different as not much attention is given to the sector.



It is for this reason that the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, has called on the government to design policies that will make the sector attractive to the youth.



He opined that this move, when embarked on will create sustainable employment for Ghanaians, especially the youth and will help reduce the rising unemployment in the country.



Speaking at the 10th edition of the Ghana Economic Forum organized by BF&T in Accra, Dr K.K Sarpong also said it was about time the agricultural sector is digitized.



“Agriculture remains one of the critical sectors that make a contribution to GDP over the years. We need to design policies that will make it more attractive, particularly for the youth. This has the propensity of creating sustainable employment, thereby, reducing unemployment.



“Technology undoubtedly is emerging as the force of Ghana’s economy for the 21st century of global competitiveness. Therefore, there is massive opportunities in equipping oneself in technology,” Dr K.K Sarpong explained.



The Ghana Economic Forum will explore strategic and home-grown policies which have the propensity to stimulate economic growth.



