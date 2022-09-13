'Make National Cathedral state-owned for successive govts to help' – Amon Kotei tells Akufo Addo

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Local governance expert, Issaka Amon Kotei, has asked President Akufo-Addo to make the construction of the National Cathedral a state owned project in order for successive governments to continue.



This statement comes after Work on the National Cathedral Project was suspended over lack of funds.



A letter issued to workers by contractors Ribade Company Limited that has gone viral on social media and said “lack of payment from the National Cathedral of Ghana” has resulted in the suspension of the project.



“In compliance with such an obligation under the contract, RIBADE COMPANY LTD has no option but to issue this letter of notice terminating the agreement between RIBADE COMPANY LTD and you as per the provisions of your employment agreement,” a termination letter to one of the workers noted.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Amon Kotei asked the president to make the construction of the National Cathedral a state owned project to allow successive governments to continue.



Amon Kotei revealed that if the money to continue the project was readily available, it wouldn’t have been a problem.



Issaka Amon Kotei also urged the President not to channel funds meant for other projects into the construction of the National Cathedral.



“If there is the money for the project, that is fine, But in our case, there is no money. I have seen adverts on TV appealing for funds for the project whether or not Ghanaians will pay will be another issue. I just hope they don’t use monies meant for other projects for the National Project,” he added.