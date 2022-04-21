Make Ministry of Justice and Attorney General offices independent of themselves - Dr. Osae urges govt

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is expensive to carry out procurements in the public sector, Dr. Osae



Special Prosecutor urged to up his game in investigations



Review public procurement act to reduce unnecessary ancillary costs, Dr. Eric Osae



A local governance expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, has urged the government to separate the Ministry of Justice from the Attorney General’s office so as to allow for government officials engaged in various breaches of the law to be accordingly investigated.



He explained that this would make the two offices independent of each other, reports 3news.com.



“Let us separate the position of Attorney General from the Minister of Justice. Let us make the position of Attorney General, an independent lawyer who is not a cabinet minister. In that case, he will be empowered to even prosecute colleague ministers,” he said.



Dr. Eric Oduro Osae was speaking on the sidelines of a forum held by Imani Africa and the African Centrer for Energy Policy (ACEP) on the topic “Is the public procurement system hurting or saving the public purse?”



He also used the opportunity to call on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to tighten his belt and ensure that he works to bring offenders of the law to book.



“I challenge the new Special Prosecutor to up his game as far as investigation and prosecution of offences relating to procurement as per its establishment are concerned,” he said.



He also noted that it is becoming more expensive to carry out procurements in the public sector as compared to the private sector and called for something urgent to be done about it.



“The period it takes to procure is too long so even when you have finished with everything it will take about three to six months before you are paid.



“They factor this one in and because of that it has made public procurement more expensive than procurement undertaken by private entities.



“We should review the Public procurement act to make sure that it will reduce the unnecessary ancillary cost that we incur and make it more value for money. As it is now, it is too expensive to do public procurement,” he said.