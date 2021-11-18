Make Bono proud - Minister to BECE candidates

Regional News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene has encouraged candidates writing the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to make the region proud by excelling in the examination.



The Regional Minister gave inspiration when she visited some of the examination centres to interact and wish the candidates well.



The minister’s visit was to get first-hand information on the ongoing exams.



Madam Justina Owusu Banahene advised teachers and candidates to conduct themselves professionally. “Conduct yourselves well so that you don’t go and engage in exam malpractice,” she said.



She advised the students to comport themselves at the exams hall and urged teachers to desist from acts that will affect the examination results.



Madam Justina Owusu Banahene urged teachers, to also abide by the WAEC rules and regulations so that at the end of the day they don’t cancel any paper that will jeopardise the future of these intelligent young boys and girls.”



The Minister also urged the students not to do anything that will make them miss opportunities in Senior High School.



“If you go to Senior High School, there are better opportunities and enjoyment for you people and I know you will not want to miss that opportunity.”



Candidates writing at the Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School as well as Sunyani Senior High School both in Sunyani Municipality were elated to see their Regional Minister and shared with her some of their experiences in writing first-time external examinations.



Those writing at the Odomaseman Senior High School in the Sunyani West Municipality were also optimistic of good results. The Jinijini Senior High School Centres in the Berekum West District had enthusiastic candidates writing their fourth paper.



“In all, I could see candidates’ readiness for higher heights as they sat quietly and busily writing their papers under strict COVID-19 prevention protocols,” Justina Owusu Banahene told Journalists in an interview.



She commended the various supervisors and invigilators as well as the security personnel at the various centres for the good job done.



Having wished every candidate good luck, Justina Owusu Banahene kept advising the candidates to follow the examination rules and regulations and also adhere to the COVID-19 Preventive Protocols in the examination halls and beyond.



The Regional Minister assured the candidates that the Government has made preparations to enrol them into the various Senior High Schools across the country.



“We're patiently waiting to hand over the baton of leadership to you and the only assurance we need from you is to pass your exams and pass well," the Minister told the students.



Whilst advising the candidates to eschew examination malpractices, the Regional Minister noted that when the candidates put all that they had learnt into writing the examination, they will make it.



She reminded them that their future depends on the outcome of the exams they were writing and that whatever they want to be in future starts from the first paper they wrote.



The Regional Minister, who is also a former teacher, motivated the candidates.

Minister commended teachers for their sacrifices during these trying times.