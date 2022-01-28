Majority worried about Bagbin’s frequent absence

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Alban Bagbin will be absent from Parliament



He is going to the UAE for a medical check-up



The majority believes it is worrying



Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, will in the coming days be absent from Parliament. He will be leaving the country to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for another medical review.



This will be the Speakers’ third time travelling to the UAE to undergo a routine medical checkup after travelling to that country on November 27, 2021, and January 7, 2022.



However, the Majority in Parliament is worried about Alban Bagbin’s frequent absence in the House especially at a time the government is seeking to pass the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill, E-levy.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, told the Parliamentary press corps, “It is worrying; I mean, I can’t pretend about it.”



Before Parliament’s resumption on Tuesday, Speaker Bagbin travelled to the UAE on medical grounds, he returned on Sunday, January 23 for Parliamentary duties.



After the House resumed on January 25, the Speaker is due to travel for another check-up.



This practice, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri legislator believes should be reviewed for a more productive alternative that will benefit the country and the legislative arm of government.



He called for some measures to be put in place to provide medical care for the Speaker in the country.



“His health is important. And I think we as a people should put our heads together or the leaders should find a way of helping the Speaker find a solution to this because it is becoming one too many.



“I mean he is the Speaker and he has taken ill and he needs treatment. Is it the case that we can’t get an equally good medical team to have this treatment done here?” Annoh-Dompreh said.