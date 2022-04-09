Majority won’t commit suicide with absentee MPs case – ACEP

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Civil Society Organization, Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEP), has stated that the Majority in Parliament will not hang their absentee Members hauled before the Privilege Committee.



Speaking to Francis Abban on GHOneTV the Executive Director for ACEP, Dr. Rasheed Draman stated that Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey are big wigs in the party hence the majority will not allow them to go down with Adwoa Safo.



“I cannot see a situation where given the tight numbers that we are dealing with in this 8th Parliament the NPP will commit what I will call a self-sabotage or a suicide. Because if they go ahead with the Privileges Committee and decide that the law must take its course. It means that their side is going to be reduced by three.



“In this game of trying to make sure that power is balanced towards one side or the other. I cannot foresee a situation where anybody in the NPP on that committee will have the guts to find these three MPs guilty,” Mr. Draman disclosed.



He reiterated that “Now they are dealing with a situation that even a single number makes a difference in the balance of power in the 8th Parliament. So, honestly, I cannot foresee a situation where this is going to go far.”



Dr. Draman also noted that despite the fact that the Majority has passed the Electronic Transfers Levy (E-levy) there is going to be many other forms of E-levy to deal with in the House and the Majority cannot afford to reduce their numbers.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday April 5, 2022 referred three Members of Parliament on the Majority side to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves for more than 15 days without permission.



Dome Kwabenya MP Sara Adwoa Safo, Ayawaso West MP and Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong will have to provide a convincing explanation to the Privileges Committee chaired by first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu in order to keep their jobs as MPs.