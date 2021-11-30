Majority wants Joe Wise to overturn Friday’s budget rejection

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

The majority has called on the acting Speaker of parliament to overturn the rejection of the 2022 budget.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu indicated that there was a constitutional error when the budget was rejected as the house did not have one-half of the total number.



The majority leader said the records captured 137 at the time of the voting against the approval of the 2020 budget.



Meanwhile the minority have boycotted the proceedings as none of them is present in the chamber.



The Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise) says before he decides on the appeal by Majority leader, he must ensure the house has one-half of the total number.



Therefore counting is currently underway as clerks of the House go round to count the number of MPs present.



All non-MP ministers have also been asked to stay in the gallery as counting goes on to avoid conflicting the numbers.