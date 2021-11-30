Majority overturns rejection of 2022 budget

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Acting Speaker of Parliament has overturned the rejection of the 2022 budget.



A one-sided minority house of parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, voted to reject the 2022 budget presented by the minister of finance after the majority side staged a walkout before voting on the budget was conducted.



First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu however argued at today's sitting that at the time the questions of the approval or rejection of the budget, the house did not have one-half of the total numbers of MPs therefore the procedure was illegal.



To this end, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu moved a motion to have the rejection of the 2022 budget overturned.



Before making a decision, the Bekwai MP who sat in for the Speaker Alban Bagbin asked for a head count to be sure more than half of MPs were present.



Announcing the results after the counting of the MPs, Joe Osei Owusu said they had satisfied the constitutional requirement having counted himself as part of the MPs.



“Honorable members, the numbers presented to me by the Clarks at table is 137 of you plus me MP for Bekwai, 138" he announced.



Joe Osei Owusu after this put the question on whether or not to overturn the rejection of the budget to the House, to which the all majority sided MPs present on the day, affirmed.



TWI NEWS