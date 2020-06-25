General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Majority of new coronavirus cases are coming from work places – Minister

Most of Ghana’s new coronavirus cases are predominately emanating from workplaces.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made this known to the media on Thursday, June 25.



According to him, the new cases have been linked to clusters of workplaces.



We need to take workplace safety protocols very seriously, he urged.



Ghana has recorded 459 new cases of Coronavirus bringing the total number to 15,472.



The number of cases is an increase since the last update on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



The new cases were reported in 34 districts within nine regions of the country.



Recoveries have also surged with 352 persons having been discharged. Number now stands at 11,433.













