Majority of Ghanaian children want to travel abroad for greener pastures - Report

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Most Ghanaian children desire to travel outside Ghana



• Their main reason being to seek for greener pastures and quality education



• They believe the standard of living in Ghana is too high



A report released by Child Rights International on Monday, June 22, 2021 shows that majority of Ghanaian children between the ages of 12 to 17 years old want to travel outside the country to seek greener pastures.



They also want to travel abroad for quality education which will in effect better their living conditions.



According to the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, the life experience survey report was conducted from June 20, 2020 to April 16, 2021.



During the launch of the survey, he stated that, "Another area that we asked children about has to do with the intention of children to leave the country. 55% of the respondents say they wish to migrate to another country whiles 11% would either stay in the country or leave.



"The majority cited greener pastures, education and better standard of living as reasons why they will leave the country if there is a chance."



Explaining further he said: "And if you look at the regional basis, you will realise that most of them come from Brong Ahafo region, Ashanti region and the Northern region. So we believe strongly that this accounts for the reason why there is a high level of migration from other areas and why people are trafficked to other areas and countries."



Bright Appiah indicated that 11,288 children were sampled using the stratified sampling system for the research.



The children also noted that they fear not getting jobs in the next 2 decades looking at the high unemployment rate in the country.



