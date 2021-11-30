Majority members approve 2022 budget

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Parliament has voted to approve government’s 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.



This comes after the Second Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu sitting in for Alban Bagbin supervised an election to overturn the rejection of the budget by the house last Friday.



A one-sided minority house of parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021, voted to reject the 2022 budget presented by the minister of finance after the majority side staged a walkout before voting on the budget was conducted.



But presiding over proceedings of the house on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Second Deputy Speaker after ordering for a count of the number of MPs in the house, albeit only majority MPs, announced that there were 138 members present including himself.



He further stated that the number satisfies the constitutional requirement for the house to pass a vote and thus called for a new vote to overturn the decision on Friday as moved by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



With the absence of the minority side, the all-majority MPs present voted to overturn the rejection of the 2022 budget statement.



The house further conducted a vote to pass the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy with the speaker announcing the budget presented to the house by the minister for finance on September 17, 2021, as having been adopted by the house.



TWI NEWS



