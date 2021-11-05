Majority leadership being mischievous and disingenuous over Sosu’s issue - Minority

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority on Thursday, November 4, issued an official statement slamming the Majority for taking on the Speaker of Parliament over his position on the attempted arrest of Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



The Majority has stated that they were disappointed that the Speaker failed to release the NP to the Police for questioning as they had requested.



But reacting to the issue through a statement issued and signed by Haruna Iddrsiu, the leader, he said: ”We are a country governed by law and we the Minority will always uphold the cardinal principles of natural justice guaranteed under the Constitution. We will continue to uphold and respect those democratic values and ethos.”



The statement added: The Majority Leadership is being mischievous and disingenuous by ignoring the fact that the Police refused to comply with the established protocols of dealing with matters affecting MPs by not, first of all, contacting the Speaker who would have then made the necessary arrangements for them to meet with the affected MP.

The Majority Leadership has lost its way for abandoning the truth and the facts of this Francis-Xavier Sosu matter. The Rt. Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana has not changed any rule.



The request of the Police Service for release of MPs who have complaints lodged against them at the Police Service are invited to the Office of the Speaker. After listening to them, the Speaker will then inform them of the decision to release them to the Police Service for investigation. The Speaker will then convey his decision to the Investigators and remind them of the practice established by his predecessors of conducting the investigations in the Conference Room of the Speaker in the presence of their lawyers. The MPs are informed of the date to appear and attend to the investigations and to answer the enquiries of the Investigators and the MPs comply. This is the practice.”