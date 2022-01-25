Majority leader dreaming – Minority speaks after e-levy approval comments

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

E-levy has not been approved, Minority



Majority leader is the problem to government, Minority



Finance Ministry engaging stakeholders, Ghanaians on E-levy



First Deputy Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim has slammed Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu for saying the controversial E-levy has been approved ‘technically’ in parliament.



He questions why the government is not implementing the E-levy if indeed it has been approved like he stated, but is rather undertaking further engagement with stakeholders and sections of Ghanaians.



Speaking to the media in parliament, he accused the majority leader of creating problems with his entrenched stances.



“Majority leader sometimes, he dreams because he sleeps in government bungalow. So if the majority leader says the E-levy has been passed, what are they engaging us for. They should start implementation. You can’t be dreaming and say E-levy has technically been approved, He is the problem to government. Government should self-examine itself, he (majority leader) is the problem. When you are a leader you should lead with the understanding of the group you are leading. The parliament is not just one-sided parliament,” he said.



He also wondered why the government is now engaging stakeholders after they had advised them to do so before the end of the last sitting.



“As for the figures when they go and consult Ghanaians, political parties, minority and majority will tell them, then they will incorporate those inputs and represent the bill next week. The question is why now? If you knew you could do this, why didn’t you listen to us? We told you and you refused and made us fight, disgraced ourselves then you are now buying into what we told you. (The majority said), without passing the E-levy, Ghana will collapse, has Ghana collapsed?” he quizzed.



