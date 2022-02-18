Majority lacks confidence to debate E-Levy in Parliament - NDC MP

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for engaging in extravagant spending despite telling Ghanaians to sacrifice and support him generate revenue through the obnoxious E-Levy.



The legislator says the President and his government is wasting our resources to charter expensive and luxurious private jets and he has refused to be accountable to the people.



He averred that the behaviour of the president and his appointees indicates that they have nothing to show for the various resources they have generated.



On the issue of the E-Levy, he challenged the government to present the bill before parliament so the House would debate on it.