Majority could go to Supreme Court to have Adwoa Safo's seat declared vacant - KT Hammond

The Majority Group in Parliament may seek legal interpretation on the processes that could lead to the seat of a Member of Parliament, MP, being declared vacant.



The Majority and Minority in Parliament have in the last few weeks sparred over whether or not the Privileges Committee's report on three absentee MPs could form the basis for removal of an MP.



“It seems to me that ultimately we will end up in the Supreme Court on this matter,” the KT Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region hinted on Saturday, July 30.



According to him, the understanding of the Majority group was that the final say on the issue rests with the Committee.



“My point was that 97 (1) c does not look at things as it is. It was not a matter for the plenary to decide. It is for the Privileges Committee to make their pronouncement and then forward it to the Speaker,” he added.



The Committee by a majority decision recommended that Adwoa Safo’s seat (Dome-Kwabenya) be declared vacant following her long unauthorized absence and failure to appear before the Committee to explain herself.



While the Majority NPP caucus supports the committee’s recommendation, the Minority NDC caucus oppose it insisting that the embattled MP must be given the opportunity to be heard per the principles of natural justice.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has also deferred a decision on Adwoa Safo’s seat to October when parliament returns from recess.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Adwoa Safo as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



