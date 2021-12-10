Majority condemns purported leakage of Bagbin's medical, travel records

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Majority Caucus in the Parliament has described as spurious the allegations against Speaker Alban Bagbin that he has spent several millions of Ghana cedis on his travels to seek medical care abroad.



The Majority said they were shocked to have learnt of the report in the media space.



A statement by the caucus said “The Majority Caucus, to avoid doubt, has no interest in such an irresponsible deed.



"Indeed, to protect the Speaker’s integrity, the Chair and the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, we find the said publications unfortunate and unwarranted, and we condemn them accordingly.”



The statement said persons who have published the story were only interested in setting the Speaker and the Majority Caucus in the Parliament on a collision course.



“By this statement, the Majority Caucus also wishes to clarify that the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has not taken a dime from Parliament to seek and or receive medical attention in Dubai.



"There is no scintilla of truth in the allegation, and it should, thus, be disregarded entirely for its spuriousness and hopelessness.”



Read the full statement below



