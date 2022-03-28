Majority caucus in parliament has a leadership crisis – Isaac Adongo

Politics of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adongo says majority caucus leadership are very combative and aggressive



We don't know what is stopping govt from bringing E-Levy back



Consensus building requires a certain quality of leadership, not any ordinary leadership - Pratt



Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has stated that the majority caucus in parliament has a leadership crisis.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), rather than trying to bring the minority caucus on board, the current leadership of the majority takes aggressive positions, which is making it difficult to move government businesses forward, graphic.com.gh reports.



"The Majority side has a leadership crisis and a leadership which is not suitable for such a hung Parliament. They are very combative and aggressive, with little opportunity for dialogue and consensus-building. And that is why they are struggling to push their business through," he said.



Touching on the current E-Levy impasse, the MP said that he is surprised the E-Levy bill has not been brought back to the house for consideration.



"The Minority does not have a bill. It is the government that has a bill, so what is stopping them from bringing it back? The committee report is ready, so it is just a matter of having it go through second reading, consideration and passage," he said.



Isaac Abongo added that both sides of the house owe it to their constituents to work together so as to implement the government's policies to better the lot of the citizenry.



Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said that parliament was not working because of the existence of the majority and minority groups in a hung parliament.



According to him, what parliament needs now is a leader who can bring both members of the minority caucus and majority caucus together.



"Consensus building requires a certain quality of leadership, not any ordinary leadership. A quality of leadership we currently do not have in the house. That is why they (parliamentarians) are always fighting in parliament, causing shame to the nation," he said.





