Majority caucus approves E-Levy Bill at Committee level

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy Bill to be tabled before plenary



Key stakeholders oppose 1.75 percent rate



Parliament approves Appropriations Bill for 2022



The Finance Committee of Parliament has agreed to present the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill before the House for further deliberations, MyJoyOnline has reported.



The development comes after the Bill was approved by a majority decision at the Committee level, meaning the bill is set to be tabled before the plenary under a certificate of urgency before the House goes on Christmas break.



Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, reacting to the decision on the e-levy said key stakeholders including, E-Commerce Association of Ghana, Telecommunications Chamber among others had requested to present memoranda against the Bill.



“We also said there was the need to invite the E-Commerce Association of Ghana for the purposes of them filling us in, as to what they believe will be the negative impact of this Bill if it goes through.”



He continued, “Again we also saw last night, that the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana had issued a public notice that they’re going to embark on a demonstration. We felt there was a need, at the minimum, to meet with them and listen to them.



“Because we in the Minority believe that our power is with the people, and we’re here representing the people and for any reason anytime you’re going through legislation, there is the need for you to invite public memoranda and most important, a particular Bill of this nature, that everyone is complaining about, there’s the need for us to listen to people,” Ato Forson added.



Meanwhile, the E-levy Bill, barring any amendments, if approved will impose a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money, inward remittances, ATM withdrawals among others.



