Majority Leader reveals Joe Wise was shaking like a leaf during parliamentary proceedings

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Leader denies claims Joe Wise was going to partake in voting



Fisticuffs in Parliament over E-levy



Parliament breaks for Christmas without passing E-levy



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Wusu was shivering like a leaf while he was presiding in the house on Monday, December 20, 2021 hence the reason he asked the Second deputy speaker to take over.



According to him, claims that the Joe Wise going to partake in the voting exercise in the house while presiding are false.



The Suame MP explained that Joe Wise handed over the Speaker seat to the second Deputy Speaker to go for his medication.



“Is it the case that a Speaker can’t even excuse himself to visit the loo? Is it the case? The man was indisposed. He was shivering. And he went to the clinic, the record is there. So we had to persuade him to come and sit. He was in the chamber and he was shaking like a leaf.”



He explained that, it took the effort of the majority caucus to convince Joe Wise who was ill to assume the role of speaker after substantive Speaker, Alban Bagbin, vacated his post on Monday, December 20, 2021.



However, Joe Wise agreed with the Majority Leader that he would vacate the seat once it became unbearable for him to continue to act as Speaker.



“When the Speaker rose, Osei (First Deputy Speaker) had to assume the seat. Osei is sick and his medical records can attest to that. Osei was not well so I pleaded with him to take the Speaker seat because with all due respect to the Second Deputy Speaker, Osei is more experienced than him so he could moderate proceedings and interprete the rules better. I told him to relax a bit and if he is okay in a while, he can assume the seat. He assumed the role and then rose for the Second Deputy,” he said.



Members of Parliament were engaged in some fisticuffs in the chamber of the House during the voting on the controversial E-levy bill on Monday, December 20.



The MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.



At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding stated that he was stepping down, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.



The majority has however denied claims that Joe Wise was going to partake in the voting but was rather going for his medication.



Meanwhile, parliament has been adjourned sine die to allow the Minister of Finance engage in broader consultation with stakeholders on the controversial E-levy.



