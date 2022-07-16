Majority Leader justifies why NPP is holding annual conference amidst economic hardship

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

NPP holds national executive elections



Over 6000 NPP delegates to vote at Accra Sports Stadium



Delegates Conference is an annual obligation



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has given a reason why the New Patriotic Party went ahead to organise its National Delegates Conference despite calls for the process to be put hold due to economic hardships in the country.



One of such people who critised the governing party is Member of Parliament of Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, who argued that several aspirants are doling out lots of monies to the over 6000 delegates expected to cast their votes at the Accra Sports Stadium, in an attempt to woo them to give them their nods.



“The conference should have started at 9 am; we were given 9 am but it’s past 12. The delegates are held up, meeting with candidates who are giving them monies, 3 hours we’ve been sitting here. For a party that has dragged this country into a mess, you will ask yourself where are they getting the monies?” he claimed.



Asked by the media about his take on the statements by critics, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the election is a necessity embedded in the party's constitution.



"It's an obligation on the part of the constitution of the party. The annual delegates conference of the party is annual and the time is due," he said.



Some leading members of the NPP are at the Sports Stadium to witness and monitor the party's National Executive Elections.



This election is described as a crucial one especially since the party looks to “Break the 8” in the political history of the country.



In June 2022, the party approved the nominations of 47 aspirants for the various positions, including the National Chairman, the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairperson, General, and National Organiser positions.







The rest of the positions are the National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator.



Along the way, however, a number of the aspirants voluntarily opted out of the race.



