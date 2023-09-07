Majority Leader hails Alan Kyerematen’s decision to step down

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Majority Leader of Parliament Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has commended Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen over decision to pull out of the New Patriotic Party’s NPP presidential race.



According to him, the decision will help reduce internal wrangling in the party’s pending primaries.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential hopeful in the upcoming presidential primaries of the (NPP), has stepped down from the race.



In a press release issued Tuesday September 5, 2023, Mr Kyerematen cited election irregularities that favored one particular aspirant and condemned the unprecedented acts of intimidation and violence that certain delegates were subjected to during the recent Special Delegates Conference.



Kyerematen, who had been analyzing the results of the August 26th elections with his shocking defeat, expressed disappointment in the party and its members.



“The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party,” he said.



Reacting to the claims on Okay Fm on Wednesday September 6, 2023, the Suame MP said he disagrees with Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen over claims that his campaign team members were intimated during the super delegate’s conference.



He noted that, while it was wrong for some pockets of violence to have occurred in the polls, he said some members of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen also engaged in violence during the elections.