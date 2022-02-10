Majority Leader did not know about E-Levy cake – MP

Politics of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MP for Afigye Kwabre North, Collins Adomako Mensah has said that the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had no idea the birthday cake with the letters of the E-Levy was going to show up at his party.



The member of parliament (MP) said claims that the Majority leader knew about the cake and that he was mocking Ghanaians is never true because the cake was a surprise for him (majority leader).



“I was at the party myself, the majority leader had absolutely no idea of the cake which has been created in the E-Levy form was even going to be at the party,” Adomako Mensah said in an interview on Joy New’s AM show monitored by the GhanaWeb.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the people making a meal out of the issue to create the impression that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



“You (NDC) are twisting the whole issue and making it look like he has done something that is so abominable, that is so dangerous,” he said.



On Wednesday, February 10, 2022, videos and photos from the birthday celebration of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu took over many social media platforms.



The videos captured several dignitaries joining the Majority Leader as he marked his 65th birthday.



As part of activities to mark the day, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was spotted cutting a huge all-green, six-part cake that spelled out the words, E-LEVY very boldly.



Big names such the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; his wife, Samira Bawumia; the NPP Chairman for the Ashanti region, Chairman Wontumi, among other party bigwigs were in attendance at what seemed like a flamboyant climax of the celebration of the man who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.