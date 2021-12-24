Majority Leader accuses Speaker of frustrating government business

Politics of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: GNA

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has accused Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin of frustrating government business in the House during the siting of the House to serve his selfish parochial interest.



According to him, the Speaker is executing strategies to delay the business of the house due to his determination on getting the Minister for Finance to allocate GH¢1.72 billion to Parliament.



“We had a Speaker who told the Finance Minister that because he had not given Parliament an amount of GH¢1.72 that he the Speaker had requested the Finance Minister to be given to Parliament he was going to ensure that his budget was rejected”



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made the allegation when he addressed a press conference in Parliament House to explain and refute allegations flying about in relation to what happened last Monday.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also stated that before the budget reading on November 17, 2021, the Speaker requested the Finance Minister allocate two percent each of the national budget to Parliament and Judiciary.



He said the Speaker threaten the Finance Minister that this budget was going to be rejected by Parliament and even reminded him of what his own father did to President Hilla Limann.



“So, all that is playing out is to satisfy what the Speaker indicated at the very beginning of the presentation of the budget that this budget was going to be rejected.



“The people of this country ought to know the mind set of this Speaker with respect to this budget.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also refuted claims that Parliament could not sit early on Monday, December 20, 2021, as planned because the Majority side were not ready for the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill (E-levy).



He said there was no truth in the allegation that he (Majority Leader) has communicated to the Speaker to leave the House because they did not have the numbers.



“I cannot for the life of me understand when people who purport to be Christians…decide deliberately to engage in falsehood”.



GNA