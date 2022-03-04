Majority Chief Whip sets records straight on PIAC report on market project in Nsawam/Adoagyiri

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has demanded immediate apology by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) to government, himself (Hon Frank Annoh Dompreh) and the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality on an inaccurate PIAC report on a market that was supposed to have been constructed at Otu-Kwadjo in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality.



According to the PIAC report no market has been constructed at Otu-Kwadjo though an amount of Ghc 920, 354 .00 has been paid for the project.



However, speaking to Journalists at Parliament House on the issue to set the record straight, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said he suggested three places namely Nsumia, Nsawam and Otu-Kwadjo to the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives for the construction of the market.



The Majority Chief Whip explained that the market, made up of two sheds of 48 cubicles (24 cubicles for each shed) was constructed at Kojo Electoral Area at Nsawam since there were challenges with regard to the proposed sites at Nsumia and Otu-Kwadjo, hence the report issued by PIAC that money has been paid for a non existent market is false and mischievous hence the demand for an unqualified apology by PIAC.